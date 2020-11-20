MaryLou Sherman
February 9, 1945 - November 19, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Forever in our hearts
Forever with us
Our inspiration
We love you always and forever
MaryLou Sherman, 75, of Newburgh, NY passed away November 19, 2020, with her loving family by her side. The daughter of the late Florence Cramer and Newton Conn, she was born on February 9, 1945. She has been married to the love of her life, James, for 53 years. She was and always will be his best friend.
MaryLou "Lou" worked at Balmville School in the cafeteria for many years before she became a teacher's aide at Gidney Ave School until she retired. She inspired the lives of so many students and would often be stopped because a student remembered her even after she retired.
After retirement she took on the role of "the most wonderful Grammy in the world" She was their loving Grammy, teacher, supporter, and best cook around. She meant the world to them.
Survivors include her husband, best friend, and love of her life, James of Newburgh, son, John (Tricia) of California, daughters Wendy of Newburgh and Kathy Foti of Newburgh, son-in-law Jason (Lauren) of Newburgh; loving grandchildren, Gabi Bedetti, Bryanna Foti, Madison Foti, Chase, Seth, and Cole Hansen, and Samantha Preston; sisters Cookie Antinori of Newburgh, Carol Lockwood of Arizona, and Judy Millsaps of Jeffersonville; and several nieces and nephews.
"Our mother was an inspiration and fighter to the end. She was the strongest and proudest woman in the world. She loved us with all her heart and always will be our number one supporter and inspiration."
"Grammy, we love you and will miss your meatballs and breaded chicken cutlets."
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, November 23 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com
or call 845-561-8300.