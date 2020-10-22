Mason Mann
September 22, 1998 - October 16, 2020
Middletown, NY
Mason Mann of Middletown, NY passed away suddenly on October 16, 2020. He was 22 years old. Mason was good with various tasks; plumbing, heating, HVAC, carpentry, roofing and mechanical work. He had a great love for the outdoors which included camping, fishing, boating and hunting. His greatest love of all was his son, Noah Alexander.
He is survived by his loving and devoted parents, Judy and Malcom Mann of Franklin KY; five brothers: Malcom (Kelly) of Callicoon NY, Matthew (Nina) of Scottsville KY, Michael (Courtney) of Port Jervis NY, Marcus and his wife Brittany of Franklin KY, Maurice (Jolene) of Middletown NY; fiancé Erin Maillet and their three year old son, Noah Mann, both of Cuddebackville NY; Erin's mother, Kelly DeGraw who loved him as a son; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Friday, October 23 with a funeral service starting at 6 p.m. at the VanInwegen-Kenny Funeral Home, 111 Sullivan Street in Wurtsboro. Private Cremation will follow. Due to the current health crisis, social distancing guidelines must be met. A limited number of people at one time will be allowed in the funeral home, face masks are required and need to be worn at all times.
Memorial donations may be made to Crowdfunding at www.kennyfuneralhome.com
and a Go Fund Me has been set up in his name to help the family with the unexpected cost of funeral services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Wurtsboro. For additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com