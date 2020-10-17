Mathew Hadley
May 20, 1970 - October 12, 2020
Marlboro, NY
Mathew Richard Hadley, 50, a longtime Marlboro resident, passed away suddenly on October 12, 2020. He was born on May 20, 1970 in Peekskill Community Hospital. He is survived by his mother, Maureen B. Livermore and her boyfriend, Mark Bilyou of Marlboro, NY; and his father, Richard K. Hadley and his wife, Regina of Lake Ariel, PA.
On October 10, 1998 at St. Joachim's Church in Beacon, NY he married his true love, Christine Elizabeth Mott who survives at home. In addition to his beloved wife Matt is survived by his daughter, Madison Rae Hadley and her boyfriend, Zachary Elwood; his son, Noah Keith Hadley, PFC, USMC and his girlfriend, Olivia Conrad; and his daughter, Jamilyn Beth Hadley. He is also survived by his brother, Brent M. Hadley, Sgt. USMC and his wife, Sally Anne; his sister, Lauren Hadley and her fiancé, Rob; his grandmother, Helen Livermore; his in-laws, Richard and Pamela Mott; his brothers in law, Raymond Mott, Robert Mott and his wife, Joianne; his sister in law, LauraJeanne Mott; his nieces and nephews: Sara and Julianne Hadley, Emily, Billy and Abby Mott, Tommy Santoro and Peyton Mott. He was predeceased by his Grandad Keith Livermore on June 1, 2020.
Matt attended John Jay High School in Hopewell Junction, NY. He worked for MTA Metro North Railroad as a Cable Splicer Foreman. Matt was known for his passion for loud, fast cars; playing ice hockey, baseball, basketball, kayaking, fishing and starting home improvement projects.
Matt coached Marlboro Youth baseball and softball. He loved watching his children play football, softball, baseball, cheer and basketball. His family was what he was most proud of and he cherished every moment with them.
Matt was such a hard worker. He loved sports, cars and the outdoors and will be greatly missed by his family. There was no one more proud of his three children. They will keep him in their hearts always.
Matt's family and friends will gather at the DiDonato Funeral Home, 1290 Route 9W, Marlboro on Tuesday, October 20 from 5 to 8 p.m. and on Wednesday, October 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a funeral service at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Due to the continued public health concerns of Covid-19, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time. Facial coverings must be worn in the funeral home at all times.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to The DiDonato Funeral Service, Inc. (845) 236-4300, www.didonatofuneralservice.com