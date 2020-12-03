Matilde C. Mendes
May 8, 1936 - December 1, 2020
Beacon, NY - Formerly Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY
Matilde C. Mendes, a former longtime Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY resident, entered into eternal rest on December 1, 2020 at Wingate at Beacon, Beacon, NY. She was 84 years old.
The daughter of the late Antonio Cardoso and Prazeres (Dias) Mendes, Matilde was born on May 8, 1936 in Carrapichana, Portugal.
Mom was an active member of the Catholic Daughters of America Court Rita #264. She was also an enthusiastic fan of her children and grandchildren's sporting events. Mom also enjoyed knitting, crocheting, embroidering and ceramics. She was an excellent cook and baker. She cooked with love and made sure no one went hungry. Mom was committed to her faith and put great emphasis on instilling her values in all her children and grandchildren. Matilde's grandchildren remember the love and nurturing feeling that she emulated. A family statement reads: "She will be very greatly missed and forever in our hearts."
Matilde is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Manuel Mendes; her daughters: Joyce (Mendes) Halvorsen and her husband, Joe of Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY, Patricia (Mendes) Brand and her husband, Tommy of the Town of Newburgh, NY, Georgianna (Mendes) McGuire of Middle Hope, NY, and Victoria Mendes of Cornwall, NY; also survived by four grandchildren: Kristen Halvorsen, Nichole Calamari (Steve), Tyler Swilpa, and Joshua Halvorsen. Unfortunately she was unable to meet her great grandchild Peyton Claire Calamari. In addition to her parents, Matilde was predeceased by her six siblings; her son: Dennis Anthony Mendes in 1976 and a grandson, Justin M. Swilpa in 2020.
Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, December 6th at Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc., 337 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. Due to the continued public health concerns of COVID-19, please know that there is an occupancy limitation which may cause a wait time. Facial coverings must be worn in the funeral home at all times.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, December 7th at St. Thomas of Canterbury Church, 340 Hudson Street, Cornwall-On-Hudson, NY. Interment will follow the Mass at St. Thomas Cemetery, Cornwall, NY.
Memorial Contributions in Matilde's name may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are entrusted to Quigley-Sullivan Funeral Home, Inc.