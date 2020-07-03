Matthew Colonna

December 23, 1985 - June 26, 2020

St. Augustine, FL - Formerly of Washingtonville, NY

Matthew Colonna, 34 of St. Augustine, Florida and formerly of Washingtonville, NY, suddenly passed away on June 26, 2020 in Newburgh, NY. He was born on December 23, 1985 in Goshen, NY.

He is survived by his loving parents, Angela and Guy Colonna of Florida; his loving brother, Paul (Julie) Colonna; his adored niece, Amelia Rose Colonna; stepparents, Joseph Revellese and Trish Rinker. He also leaves his aunt, Stella Rao and all of his fun-loving cousins of the Rao family which are too many to mention.

Matthew's main objective was enjoyment of life and love of his family. Due to his enjoyment of travel, which commenced when he went to Italy to visit his Fiamma family, he received his CDL license and was able to pursue his dream of seeing the U.S. while getting paid as a cross country transporter. Weekly he would post photos and videos of places that we had only spoken of but of which he now was able to see in person.

Your sudden and unexplained departure has left us all shocked and heartbroken. You will truly be missed by all whose lives you have touched.

Due to COVID, Matthew will be sent home to Florida where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John Paul II RC Church in Ponte Vedra, FL and he will be interred at Ponte Vedra Valley Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will follow in the Fall 2020 (DTBA) at St. Mary's RC Church in Washingtonville, NY.

Arrangements under the direction of David T. Ferguson Funeral Home, 20 North St., Washingtonville, NY 10992. 845-496-9106



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store