Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia
72 W Main Street
Middletown, NY 10940
(845) 343-6023
Matthew H. Napoleoni

Matthew H. Napoleoni Obituary
Matthew H. Napoleoni
May 23, 1996 - November 3, 2019
Middletown, NY
Matthew H. Napoleoni was tragically taken from his family on November 3, 2019. He was 23.
The son of Daisy Morales and Roberto Napoleoni, he was born on May 23, 1996 in Middletown, NY.
Matthew with his "papi chulo" smile and dimples had a way about himself that he could fill your heart with. So much fun, laughter, and love. Family was very important to Matthew, he never judged or left anyone out, always wanting to be there to love, support and protect them.
Survivors include his father, Roberto Napoleoni and his mother, Daisy Morales; three sisters: Jerusha Cabrera, Ivelisse Sofia Ortiz and Alena Istvan; his brothers: Abel Hernandez Jr. and Robert Saunders. He is also survived by his grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and nieces.
Visitation hours will be held from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, November 7th at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc., 72 West Main St., Middletown, NY. Graveside Funeral Services will be held at Noon on Friday, November 8th at St. Joseph Cemetery in Middletown.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
