Matthew J. Corrado
August 20, 1969 - August 12, 2020
Monroe, NY
Matthew Corrado passed away on Wednesday, August 12th, 2020. He was born August 20th, 1969 in Queens, NY to Anthony and Marie Corrado. He graduated from Monroe Woodbury High School in 1987.
Matt is survived by his wife, Kathy (Ritter) Corrado; son, Aidan, daughter Laney; mother, Marie; brother, Mark, sister, Celeste Padburg, and countless friends and family and his furry companion, Zoey.
Matt always loved adventure; he would never pass up an opportunity to do something fun. He was an enthusiastic person always willing to lend his helpful hand. He had a joke for every occasion, and he never failed to make those around him laugh.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18 at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday August 19 at St. Anastasia Church, 21 N. Main St., Harriman, NY 10926. Interment will follow at St. Anastasia Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be limited occupancy and we ask you to please adhere to the state regulations regarding face masks and distancing.
