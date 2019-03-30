|
|
Matthew J. Laspisa
April 6, 1928 - March 29, 2019
Montgomery, NY
Matthew J. Laspisa of Montgomery, NY, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at home. He was 90.
The son of the late Pauline Lascaro Laspisa, he was born April 6, 1928 in New York City.
Matthew served in the Navy and was a retired building and grounds supervisor for AMF Inc,, Westbury, NY. He also worked as a wedding photographer with his wife Fran and as a security guard at Orange County Community College.
Survivors include his wife, Fran, at home; two sons, Fred Laspisa and Patty of Long Island and New Hampshire, and Matt Laspisa of Crawford; daughter, April Kinne and Patrick of Sparrowbush; stepson, Orion Vitale and Maggie of Saylorsburg, PA; six grandchildren: Jean, Madison, Amanda, Rachel, Orion Jr., and Kara; great-grandson, Michael; brother, Vincent Laspisa of Holbrook, NY. He was predeceased by his first wife, Jean.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, April 1 at Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St.Walden, NY 12586. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2 at Most Precious Blood, Walnut St., Walden, NY. Father Tom Colucci will officiate. Burial will be in Long Island National Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan, 800 Stony Brook Ct., Newburgh, NY 12550 or , PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019