Home

POWERED BY

Services
Millspaugh Funeral Director
22 Bank St
Walden, NY 12586
(845) 778-3200
Resources
More Obituaries for Matthew Laspisa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Matthew J. Laspisa

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Matthew J. Laspisa Obituary
Matthew J. Laspisa
April 6, 1928 - March 29, 2019
Montgomery, NY
Matthew J. Laspisa of Montgomery, NY, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at home. He was 90.
The son of the late Pauline Lascaro Laspisa, he was born April 6, 1928 in New York City.
Matthew served in the Navy and was a retired building and grounds supervisor for AMF Inc,, Westbury, NY. He also worked as a wedding photographer with his wife Fran and as a security guard at Orange County Community College.
Survivors include his wife, Fran, at home; two sons, Fred Laspisa and Patty of Long Island and New Hampshire, and Matt Laspisa of Crawford; daughter, April Kinne and Patrick of Sparrowbush; stepson, Orion Vitale and Maggie of Saylorsburg, PA; six grandchildren: Jean, Madison, Amanda, Rachel, Orion Jr., and Kara; great-grandson, Michael; brother, Vincent Laspisa of Holbrook, NY. He was predeceased by his first wife, Jean.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Monday, April 1 at Millspaugh Funeral Home, 22 Bank St.Walden, NY 12586. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 2 at Most Precious Blood, Walnut St., Walden, NY. Father Tom Colucci will officiate. Burial will be in Long Island National Cemetery in Farmingdale, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Orange & Sullivan, 800 Stony Brook Ct., Newburgh, NY 12550 or , PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh Funeral Directors; for directions or condolences please visit millspaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now