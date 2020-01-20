|
|
Matthew John Parks
October 5, 1983 - January 16, 2020
Springfield, VA
Matthew John Parks 36, of Springfield, Virginia and formerly of Briscoe, NY died unexpectedly on January 16, 2020. The son of Nancy Martin Hoadley and Ronald Parks, Matthew was born October 5, 1983 in Honesdale, Pennsylvania.
Matthew was a 2002 graduate of Jeff-Youngsville Central School and SUNY New Paltz. He was an electrician and member of Local # 236 IBEW in Albany , NY and a member of Union Local #26 of Fairfax County, VA.
Family statement: Matthew was a kind, thoughtful smart man. He loved his nieces and nephew with all his heart. They were his loves. Matt had a hearty laugh and a great sense of humor. He excelled in sports and loved his music. Matt will be so incredibly missed . He was our dear son, brother and uncle.
Matt is survived by his mother, Nancy Martin Hoadley and her husband, Jim of Elizabeth City, NC; his father, Ronald Parks and his wife, Cheryl of North Branch, NY; his brother, Brian Parks and his wife, Kaitlyn of Guilderland, NY, and his sister, Kim Fennessey and her husband, Kyle of Richmond, VA; three nieces, Scarlett, Savannah and Sadie Parks and by his nephew, Jack Elijah Fennessey and by his paternal grandmother, Elsie Parks of Youngsville, NY and by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Matt was predeceased by his twin brother, Timothy Elijah Parks, his paternal grandfather, Leslie Parks and his maternal grandparents, Cliff and Helen Martin of Grahamsville, NY.
Memorial visitation will be on Wednesday January 22, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 PM Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home Jeffersonville, NY. A memorial service will be held on Thursday at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. Pastor Bridgette LeConey will officiate.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House Trembulak Way Danville, PA 17821.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Stewart-Murphy Funeral Home Jeffersonville, NY 845-482-4280. For directions or to send condolences please visit stewartmurphyfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020