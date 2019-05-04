|
Matthew M. Avella, Jr.
August 3, 1942 - May 3, 2019
Sparrowbush, NY
Matthew M. Avella, Jr., age 76 of Sparrowbush, NY passed away peacefully May 3, 2019 at his home. He was born on August 3, 1942 in the Bronx, NY, the son of Matthew M. Avella, Sr. and Carmel Ross Avella. Matt graduated from Red Hook High School. He continued his education at the University of Tennessee achieving his bachelor's degree in engineering. He enrolled at Orange County Community College and earned his license as a registered nurse.
He worked for Orange Regional Medical Center, Middletown, NY until his retirement. Matt was an avid sports fan, especially baseball and football. His favorite teams were the New York Giants and Yankees. Another favorite he enjoyed was the sport of horse racing.
He was a faithful member of St. Mary's RC Church, Port Jervis. Matthew married his high school sweetheart, Loretta C. King Avella who survives at home. He is also survived by his three sons; Matthew M. Avella, III and his wife, Nancy of Boston, MA, Mark Avella and his companion, Barbara Sinclair of Matamoras, PA, Michael Avella and his wife, Rachel of Lewisburg, TN; his brothers, Richard Avella and his wife, Adrienne of Newark, DE, William Avella and his wife, Meridee of Tampa, FL, his beloved grandchildren; Nicole Avella, Matthew Avella IV, Ashley Hansford and her husband, Wolff, Mark Avella and his wife, Nikki, and his beloved great- granddaughter, Carlyle Avella and dearly loved several nieces and nephews and cherished in-laws, and a host of many friends. Matt was pre-deceased by his brothers Anthony Avella, John Avella (PFC) KIA, Vietnam and his sister Rosemary Ryals.
Visitation will be held 2:30 to 4:30 and 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, May 7 at the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. Prayers will be offered 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 8th at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. at St. Mary's R.C. Church, Port Jervis. Rev. Matthew Newcomb will be the celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Port Jervis, NY. Memorial contributions may be made in Matthew's name to St. Mary's R.C. Church, 46 Ball St., Port Jervis, NY 12771.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 4 to May 10, 2019