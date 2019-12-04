Home

Mattie Berhang Obituary
Mattie Berhang
December 17, 1943 - December 3, 2019
Ellenville, NY
Mattie Berhang of Ellenville, NY went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. She was 75 years old. Ms. Berhang was born December 17, 1943; she was the daughter of the late Julius and Sylvia (Backun) Berhang.
Mattie was the Sacristan of St. Mary and St. Andrew's Church in Ellenville and Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Kerhonkson.
Her memory will live on in the hearts of everyone who loved her.
In addition to her parents, Mattie was predeceased by her partner Grant Nicholson.
Visiting will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. on Monday, December 9 at St. Mary and St. Andrew's Church, 137 S. Main St., Ellenville, NY with a Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Fantinekill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Mattie's to St. Mary and St. Andrew's Church.
Arrangements are under the guidance of Loucks Funeral Home, 79 N. Main St., Ellenville.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
