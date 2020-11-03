Maude F. Bates
November 14, 1922 - November 1, 2020
Highland Falls, NY
Maude F. Bates passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at the Kaplan Family Residence for Hospice Care in Newburgh, NY. She was 97 years old. The daughter of the late Maude Lewis and George O'Dell, she was born on November 14, 1922.
Maude was a homemaker, and a lifelong resident of Highland Falls. She was an active member of Holy Innocents Episcopal Church.
Survivors include her son, Nelson T. Bates and his wife, Sally of Highland Falls, and her son, Joel A. Bates and his companion, Nancy, also of Highland Falls. Also surviving are four grandchildren: John A. Bates and his companion, Dana, Joel C. Bates and his wife, Lisa, Sandra Nolker, and Christopher Drew; nine great-grandchildren: John Bates, Jr., Rebecca Cicione, Brandan Bates, Christopher Bates, Andrew Bates, Jessica O'Connell, Samantha Bates, Amy Nolker, and Evan Drew; in addition to eighteen great-great-grandchildren. Maude was pre-deceased by her husband, Nelson Bates; daughter, Lyla Bates; brother, George O'Dell; sister, Mary Church; and great-grandchild, Suzette Ginther.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 135 Main St., Highland Falls, NY 10928. A Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020, followed by interment at Peacedale Cemetery in Highland Falls, NY.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be limited occupancy and we ask you to please adhere to the state regulations regarding face masks and distancing.
Memorial donations may be made to Holy Innocents Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 116, Highland Falls, NY 10928.
