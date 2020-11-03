1/
Maude F. Bates
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Maude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Maude F. Bates
November 14, 1922 - November 1, 2020
Highland Falls, NY
Maude F. Bates passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at the Kaplan Family Residence for Hospice Care in Newburgh, NY. She was 97 years old. The daughter of the late Maude Lewis and George O'Dell, she was born on November 14, 1922.
Maude was a homemaker, and a lifelong resident of Highland Falls. She was an active member of Holy Innocents Episcopal Church.
Survivors include her son, Nelson T. Bates and his wife, Sally of Highland Falls, and her son, Joel A. Bates and his companion, Nancy, also of Highland Falls. Also surviving are four grandchildren: John A. Bates and his companion, Dana, Joel C. Bates and his wife, Lisa, Sandra Nolker, and Christopher Drew; nine great-grandchildren: John Bates, Jr., Rebecca Cicione, Brandan Bates, Christopher Bates, Andrew Bates, Jessica O'Connell, Samantha Bates, Amy Nolker, and Evan Drew; in addition to eighteen great-great-grandchildren. Maude was pre-deceased by her husband, Nelson Bates; daughter, Lyla Bates; brother, George O'Dell; sister, Mary Church; and great-grandchild, Suzette Ginther.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 135 Main St., Highland Falls, NY 10928. A Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020, followed by interment at Peacedale Cemetery in Highland Falls, NY.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be limited occupancy and we ask you to please adhere to the state regulations regarding face masks and distancing.
Memorial donations may be made to Holy Innocents Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 116, Highland Falls, NY 10928.
Arrangements by William F. Hogan Funeral Home, 135 Main St., Highland Falls, NY. www.wfhoganfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
William F. Hogan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
William F. Hogan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Interment
Peacedale Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
William F. Hogan Funeral Home
135 Main Street
Highland Falls, NY 10928
(845) 446-2868
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by William F. Hogan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved