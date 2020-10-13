Maura Hess-Ochsen
October 23, 1951 - October 6, 2020
Gainesville, GA - Formerly of Port Jervis, NY
Maura Hess-Ochsen, age 68 of Gainesville, Georgia and formerly a lifetime resident of Port Jervis, NY, passed away October 6, 2020. She was born on October 23, 1951 in Port Jervis NY; the daughter of the late Paul and Helen "Honey" McKeon Hess.
Maura owned and operated the Robins Nest Restaurant in Port Jervis for over 20 years before moving to Georgia where she was the General Manager for IHop for the last 16 years.
She was a member of St. Mary's R.C. Church in Port Jervis, NY.
Maura is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Flores, son in law, Nelson Flores, beloved granddaughter, Sara Flores, all of Cumming, GA; siblings, John and his wife, Tina Hess of Matamoras, PA, Pete and his wife, Geri of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Marie (Sis) and her husband, Sid Quick of Port Jervis, NY, and Brendan and his wife, Patty Hess of Port Jervis, NY.
A Family statement read: "She was a hardworking and dedicated mother, wife, sister, and friend."
Graveside services will be private at St. Mary's Cemetery, Port Jervis, NY. Rev. Ivan Csete will officiate.
Arrangements are by the Knight-Auchmoody Funeral Home, 154 E. Main St., Port Jervis, NY. For information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit knight-auchmoody.com