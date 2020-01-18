|
|
Sister Maura Schefter, OP
September 30, 1933 - January 15, 2020
Mount Vernon, NY
Sister Maura Schefter, OP of the Dominican Sisters of Hope, died January 15, 2020 in The Wartburg, Mount Vernon, NY. She was 86 years of age. The daughter of the late Wilfred M. and Rosemary (Cruse) Schefter, she was born September 20, 1933 in Irvington, NJ.
Sister Maura entered the novitiate of the Dominican Sisters of Newburgh, NY in September 1953. She earned her BS in Elementary Education from Mount Saint Mary College in Newburgh and her MA in Education from Villanova in Pennsylvania.
Sister Maura started out in the ministry of elementary education and taught in North Carolina and Puerto Rico. In New York, she taught at Nativity School in the Bronx and Guardian Angel School in Manhattan. Sister served as principal at Saints John and Paul School in Larchmont, and also at Saint Mary School in Poughkeepsie. Sister Maura was the administrator of the Dominican Sisters Center of Hope in Newburgh, NY. Upon her retirement she lived in Highland, NY until 2012. Sister then moved to the Meadowview at Wartburg in Mount Vernon, NY.
In addition to her Dominican Sisters of Hope, Sister Maura is survived by her brother Robert Collins of East Brookfield, MA and her cousin Dolores Colgary of Toms River, NJ.
The Wake Service and Mass of Christian Burial for Sister will be held at the Chapel of the Most Holy Rosary in the Dominican Center at Mount Saint Mary College on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 beginning at 9:45 am. Burial will follow in Dominican Sisters of Hope Cemetery, Newburgh.
Arrangements are under the direction of Brooks Funeral Home, Newburgh, NY. www.Brooksfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020