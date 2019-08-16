|
|
Maureen D. Singer
August 9, 1934 - August 15, 2019
Milford, PA
Maureen D. Singer of Milford, PA and a longtime resident of the area died Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Milford Senior Care & Rehabilitation Center in Milford, PA. She was 85.
She was born August 9, 1934 in Brooklyn, NY, the daughter of the late Barth Dillon and the late Beatrice Clune Dillon.
Maureen worked as a Secretary for the NYS Division of Corrections in Otisville, NY.
She was a past member of St. Joseph's R.C. Church, Matamoras, PA.
A family statement read: "Mom was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt."
Surviving are her four sons: Eugene Singer of Newton, NJ, Carl Singer and his wife, Donna of Milford, PA, Douglas Singer and his wife, Barbara of Salisbury Mills, NY and Stewart Singer of Fargo, ND; brother: Bart Dillon of Apache Junction, AZ; sister:Ann Byrnes and her husband, Thomas of Wappingers Falls, NY; 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; also several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her son: Kenneth Singer; granddaughter and daughter-in-law: Susan Singer.
Friends may call from 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday, August 19 at the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc. 100 East Main Street Port Jervis, NY 12771. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 20 with a 9 a.m. prayer at the funeral home followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of the Resurrection in St. Joseph's R.C. Church, 307 Ave. F., Matamoras, PA with Father Joseph Manarchuck officiating. Following the Mass there will be a cremation at MacLennan Hall Crematorium, Milford, PA with a future burial in the St. Mary's Cemetery, Port Jervis, NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Alzheimer's Research Foundation,
3152 Little Road, Suite 146, Trinity, FL 34655.
Funeral arrangements are by the Gray-Parker Funeral Home, Inc.; for additional information, directions or to send a condolence note to the family visit www.grayparkerfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019