Maureen Elizabeth Quaglia

December 19, 1944 - June 11, 2019

Middletown, NY and West Palm Beach, FL,

Maureen Elizabeth Quaglia, 74, (affectionately known as Moo Moo), of Middletown, NY, passed away in her second home of West Palm Beach, FL on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born on December 19, 1944, one of ten children to Patrick and Mary Doherty of Bronx, NY.

She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Ralph A. Quaglia; her children: Jeanine, Denise, Robert, and Matthew Quaglia and his wife, Laura Savage; her five grandchildren: Nathan, Estelle, Quinn, Nicholas, and Jordan Quaglia; her sisters: Rosemary Ahern, Kathleen Klippel, Teresa Kane, and Sister Eileen Doherty; and her brothers, Father James Doherty and Daniel Doherty.

Maureen believed in family above all else and was an ever gracious hostess. She got no more joy than when she was able to watch her grandchildren play, grow, and learn. She cherished every moment she had with them, in person or virtually over the phone or FaceTime. She opened her home to one and all and enjoyed having friends and family over for coffee, a Sunday dinner or holiday celebrations — and was known particularly for hosting Thanksgiving, which was often a double celebration as it overlapped with her wedding anniversary. For 25 years, she welcomed children to breakfast and lunch as a Food Service Manager in the Enlarged City School District of Middletown.

She will forever be remembered for her calm nature, her ginger hair (that she passed on to her grandchildren), her exceptional focus on family and friends, her resilience, and a fiery and independent spirit.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc, 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 90 Euclid Avenue, Middletown, NY 10940. Maureen's brother, Fr. James Doherty will officiate.

Donations can be made in her name to the Trustbridge Hospice Foundation (https://trustbridgefoundation.org/ways-to-give/donate-now/)

