Maureen F. Cullen
April 3, 1930 - March 17, 2019
South Blooming Grove, NY
Maureen F. Cullen passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center, Wallkill, NY. She was 88 years old. Daughter of the late James and Elizabeth Keane Creane, she was born April 3, 1930 in Bronx, NY. She is predeceased by her husband, James P. Cullen.
Maureen was a Home Health Aide for County of Orange Dept. of Heath in Goshen, NY. She was a longtime volunteer at Blooming Grove Humane Society.
Survivors include her daughters: Kathleen Richner and her husband, Fred of Campbell Hall, NY, Christine Cullen and Fred of Monroe, NY, Barbara Cullen-Gerling and her husband, Ivan of Memphis, TN; her three grandchildren: Brian, Stephen, Claire, and her three great grandchildren: Tori, Brandon and Cailyn.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 22nd at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY. A Graveside Service officiated by Rev. Jeffrey Mauer will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Seamanville Cemetery, Monroe NY.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blooming Grove Humane Society, 2741 Route NY-94, Washingtonville, NY 10992.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019