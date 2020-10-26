Sister Maureen Hickey, PBVM
August 10, 1958 - October 25, 2020
New Windsor, NY
Sr. Maureen Hickey of the Sisters of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary passed away suddenly at St. Luke's Hospital in Newburgh, NY on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at the age of 62.
Sr. Maureen was born on August 10, 1958 in Nutley, New Jersey and entered the Sisters of the Presentation on June 19, 1999. She professed final vows on August 27, 2005. Sister graduated from Nutley High School, NJ. She earned a nursing diploma from Holy Name Hospital in Teaneck, NJ, a BSN from the University of Iowa College of Nursing and an MPA in Healthcare Management from Seton Hall University in Orange, NJ. After entering the congregation of the Sisters of the Presentation, she earned an MS in religious studies from Fordham University.
Prior to entering the congregation of the Sisters of the Presentation, Sr. Maureen worked at Hackensack University Medical Center from 1986 to 2000. After her novitiate, Sister worked as Nursing Supervisor at Peninsula Center for Rehab and Extended Care in Far Rockaway, NY from 2002-2004. She then worked as Nurse in Charge at Presentation Health Care Center in Leominster, MA from 2004-2019 where she cared for our aged and infirm sisters. At the time of her death Sr. Maureen was working as intake nurse for Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties in New York State.
In addition to her family of the Sisters of the Presentation, Sr. Maureen is survived by her brothers, Robert, John and Thomas and their families, her sister Ellen, and several nieces and nephews. Sr. Maureen was predeceased by her parents, Gerard and Marie (Wilson) Hickey.
A funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, October 28 at 11:00 am at St. Marianne Cope Catholic Church in Cornwall, NY. Burial will be at Mt. St. Joseph Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sr. Maureen's name to: Sisters of the Presentation, 84 Presentation Way, New Windsor, NY 12553.
To send a personal condolence, please visit www.Brooksfh.com
or call 845-561-8300.