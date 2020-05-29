Maureen Klein
April 20, 1936 - May 2, 2020
White Sulphur Springs, NY
Maureen Klein of White Sulphur Springs, NY died Saturday, May 2, 2020 with her loving family at her side. She was 84.
The daughter of the late James O'Toole and Josephine Horner O'Toole, she was born April 20, 1936 in Bronx, NY.
Maureen enjoyed gambling, painting, ceramics, bird watching and shopping and most importantly spending time with her family. She also volunteered her time at local soup kitchens; Maureen worked in the cafeteria at the Liberty High School for many years and will always be remembered by the kids that she served throughout her time there.
Survivors include her loving husband, Ronald Klein; her four sons: John Klein and his wife, Bonnie, Wayne Klein and his wife, Diane, Dale Klein and his wife, Shelly and Ronald B. Klein and his wife, Chrissy; her sister, Jane Johnson and her husband, Alan of Deerpark, TX; three brothers: Jim O'Toole and his wife, Ruthie of Deltona, FL, Richard O'Toole and his wife, Penny of Santo, TX and Andrew O'Toole and his wife, Bertha of Pasedena, TX; grandchildren: Christopher Klein and his wife, Trish, Matthew Klein, Amanda Klein, Ashley Hirsch and her husband, Richard, Dale J. Klein, Alexandria Sammann and her fiancé, Ethan Meadow, Alec Brey, Kimberly Austin and her husband, Evan and Ronny Leigh Klein; her great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by one brother, Dennis O'Toole.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home, West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY. www.Harris-FH.com 845-292-0001 or 845-439-5200.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 29 to May 31, 2020.