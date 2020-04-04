|
|
Maureen M. Bowes
September 2, 1942 - April 2, 2020
Washingtonville, NY
Maureen M. Bowes, 77 of Washingtonville, New York, passed away on April 2, 2020. Maureen was born in New York, NY on September 2, 1942 to George and Madeline (Lunny) Ligorano.
Maureen was pre-deceased by her devoted husband, John "Jack" and daughter-In-law, Vanessa. Her beloved sons, Kenneth, John and William Bowes survive her. She is the cherished grandmother to Jordon, Talia, Jonathan, Louis, Jack, Evan, Kyle, Alek and Brianna; loving sister to Marilyn and brother-in-law Ira; sister-in-law Mary Flynn; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A strong believer in giving back to the community, she was a member of Catholic Daughters of America, Mother of Mary #2419: a CCD teacher for many years who told her classes "she taught because it helped to keep her straight". She held many leadership roles in the Washingtonville soccer club. Maureen was a co-owner/broker of Alcorp Reality and Associate broker at BHG Rand Reality. Maureen was former Town Clerk for Hamptonburgh.
She loved her slot machines and gatherings with her ladies each week.
A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to St Mary's Church, 42 Goshen Avenue, Washingtonville, NY 10992.
To leave an online condolence please visit www.davidtfergusonfh.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020