Maureen McGuire
May 14, 1945 - December 17, 2019
Cornwall, NY
Maureen McGuire, 74, of Cornwall, NY and Ticonderoga, NY, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.
Born in Warwick, NY on May 14, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Gertrude (Baird) McGuire.
Maureen was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Vietnam War.
She was a resident of Cornwall, NY for most of her life. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a Map Designer for Orange & Rockland Electric Company of Spring Valley, NY.
Survivors include her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Michael and Mary Zent of Ticonderoga; her niece, Victoria Kartis and her husband, Fran; and four grand-nieces, Elisha, Allison, Amber and Caitlyn.
She was pre-deceased by her niece, Pamela McGuire.
A Graveside Service will take place in Cornwall at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019