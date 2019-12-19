Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home
11 Algonkin St
Ticonderoga, NY 12883
(518) 585-7323
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen McGuire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen McGuire


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maureen McGuire Obituary
Maureen McGuire
May 14, 1945 - December 17, 2019
Cornwall, NY
Maureen McGuire, 74, of Cornwall, NY and Ticonderoga, NY, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019.
Born in Warwick, NY on May 14, 1945, she was the daughter of the late Edgar and Gertrude (Baird) McGuire.
Maureen was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Vietnam War.
She was a resident of Cornwall, NY for most of her life. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a Map Designer for Orange & Rockland Electric Company of Spring Valley, NY.
Survivors include her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Michael and Mary Zent of Ticonderoga; her niece, Victoria Kartis and her husband, Fran; and four grand-nieces, Elisha, Allison, Amber and Caitlyn.
She was pre-deceased by her niece, Pamela McGuire.
A Graveside Service will take place in Cornwall at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maureen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -