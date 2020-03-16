|
|
Maurice J. "Scan" Scandurra
June 15, 1925 - March 15, 2020
Chester, NY
Maurice J. "Scan" Scandurra, 94, of Chester, NY died peacefully on Sunday March 15, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on June 15, 1925 to the late Maria Licciardello and Giovanni Scandurra.
Maurice was married to Cornelia Schoorl Scandurra for 72 years. He was a caring and loving husband, devoted father, adoring grandfather and great-grandfather who was loved by many.
He was a local produce farmer, growing lettuce and onions with his brother Joseph. Upon retirement, he held several part-time jobs until he finally retired for good at the age of 87.
Maurice graduated from Chester High School in 1943 and was a member of the Chester Alumni Association, as well as a parishioner of St. Columba Church. He was a member of the Walton Engine and Hose Fire Company for 62 years, with the last 17 years as a member of the Fire Police.
Maurice was an avid Mets fan and a St. John's Basketball fan. He loved gardening, and woodworking. He always had a smile on his face and was always willing to give a helping hand.
He is survived by his wife, Cornelia; son, John and his wife, Donna of Connecticut; daughter, Donna Scandurra DeStafeno and her companion, Philip Stanbro of Chester, NY. Also surviving are his grandchildren, who were always the light of his life: granddaughter, Tracee Abrams Strout and her husband, Stephen of Greenville, NY; grandson, Jason Scandurra and his wife, Jessica of Connecticut; and grandson, Michael Scandurra and his wife, Amanda of Connecticut; as well as three great-grandchildren: Ethan John Scandurra, Joseph Paul Strout, and Katherine Grace Strout; in addition several nieces and a nephew. In addition to his parents, Maurice was predeceased by his brother, Joseph and his wife, Philomena; sister-in-law, Johanna Schoorl Ruscitti and her husband, Michael Ruscitti; and brother-in-law, John Schoorl and his wife, Josephine.
The family would like to thank the Walton Engine and Hose Fire Company for their support, as well as Maurice's health aide, Chantal Robinson for all of her loving care, and Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties, who helped to keep Maurice comfortable at home. Special thank you also goes out to all of the family and friends who took the time to care about Maurice and his family during their time of need.
Friends and family are invited to call on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 between 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Ave., Monroe, NY. Firematics Service will begin promptly at 7:00 p.m.
A prayer service will be held on Thursday, March 19th at 11:30 a.m. in the Funeral Home, followed by interment at St. Columba Cemetery in Chester, NY.
Due to the most recent COVID-19 outbreak and restrictions, a Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at St. Columba Church in Chester, NY. In accordance with government guidelines for limiting Coronavirus exposure, if you or a family member are ill, thoughts and prayers are appreciated, but please do not attend services.
Memorial contributions may be made in Maurice's name to Walton Engine and Hose Fire Department, or to Hospice of Orange and Sullivan Counties.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020