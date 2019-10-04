Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harris Funeral Home
Railroad Ave
Roscoe, NY 12776
(607) 498-4929
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Harris Funeral Home
Railroad Ave
Roscoe, NY 12776
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Harris Funeral Home
Railroad Ave
Roscoe, NY 12776
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Gate of Heaven Church
Highland Ave
Roscoe, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Max Evans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Max Evans


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Max Evans Obituary
Max Evans
September 4, 1925 - October 4, 2019
Windham, NY
Max Evans of Windham, NY, a retired brakeman for Conrail in New York City, died Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Roscoe Rehab and Nursing Facility in Roscoe, NY. He was 94.
The son of the late Lee Barton and Pauline Hyatt Evans, he was born September 4, 1925 in Chicago, IL. Max is a former member of the Knights of Columbus. He proudly served Our Country in the U.S. Marine Corp.
Survivors include one daughter, Charlene Inzirillo and her husband, Angelo of Hamburg, NJ; one son, Brian Evans and his wife, Ann of Windham, NY; one sister, Joanne Evans of Alabama; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife of 72 years, Rita Walsh Evans on May 30, 2019; also by a daughter, Patricia Keil and two brothers, Evan Evans and James Evans.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, 2019 in the Harris Funeral Home Railroad Ave., Roscoe, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019 in the Gate of Heaven Church, Highland Ave., Roscoe, NY. Father David Antony will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the Riverview Cemetery, Roscoe, NY.
Memorial contributions in Max's name may be made to the Mid-Hudson Chapter, 2 Jefferson Plaza, Suite 103, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601-4027.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home Railroad Ave., Roscoe, NY. 607-498-4929 or 845-439-5200 or www.Harris-FH.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Max's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now