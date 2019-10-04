|
|
Max Evans
September 4, 1925 - October 4, 2019
Windham, NY
Max Evans of Windham, NY, a retired brakeman for Conrail in New York City, died Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Roscoe Rehab and Nursing Facility in Roscoe, NY. He was 94.
The son of the late Lee Barton and Pauline Hyatt Evans, he was born September 4, 1925 in Chicago, IL. Max is a former member of the Knights of Columbus. He proudly served Our Country in the U.S. Marine Corp.
Survivors include one daughter, Charlene Inzirillo and her husband, Angelo of Hamburg, NJ; one son, Brian Evans and his wife, Ann of Windham, NY; one sister, Joanne Evans of Alabama; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife of 72 years, Rita Walsh Evans on May 30, 2019; also by a daughter, Patricia Keil and two brothers, Evan Evans and James Evans.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, October 6, 2019 in the Harris Funeral Home Railroad Ave., Roscoe, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019 in the Gate of Heaven Church, Highland Ave., Roscoe, NY. Father David Antony will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the Riverview Cemetery, Roscoe, NY.
Memorial contributions in Max's name may be made to the Mid-Hudson Chapter, 2 Jefferson Plaza, Suite 103, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601-4027.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home Railroad Ave., Roscoe, NY. 607-498-4929 or 845-439-5200 or www.Harris-FH.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019