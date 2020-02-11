Home

Max Siegel Hall


1952 - 2020
Max Siegel Hall Obituary
Max Siegel Hall
November 27, 1952 - February 9, 2020
Smallwood, NY
Max Siegel Hall passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 after a long illness.
He was the son of the late Paul Hall, President of the Seafarers International Union and Rose Siegel Hall; brother of Margo Hall-O'Kane, cousin of Martha, Ivan and Amy, brother-in-law of Raymond O'Kane.
He was a graduate of Tufts University (Cum Laude) and Boston College School of Law. During his long career in the labor movement, Max worked as a journalist for The Seafarers Log and the maritime Trades Department, AFL-CIO.
Interment will be held at the family mausoleum, Greenwood Cemetery, Brooklyn, New York.
Arrangements under the care of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home, for further information call 845-583-5445 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
