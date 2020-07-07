May T. Marchal
July 6, 1930 - July 6, 2020
Montgomery, NY
May T. Marchal, age 90 of Montgomery, NY passed away on July 6, 2020 at home. She was born on July 6, 1930 in Manhattan. May worked as a personnel recruiter for CPC International in Fort Lee, NJ. She will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her loving husband, Donald F. Marchal at home; son, James Howard and his wife, Sandra, of Walden; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. May was predeceased by her brother, Carlton "Carl".
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 10th at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard St., Walden, NY 12586. Due to current occupancy restrictions, a wait-time may apply and the wearing of facemasks is required. Services will begin at 8 p.m. at the funeral home following the visitation. Cremation will follow.
Memorial contributions may be made in May's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or Shriners Hospital for Children
.
