1/
May T. Marchal
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share May's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
May T. Marchal
July 6, 1930 - July 6, 2020
Montgomery, NY
May T. Marchal, age 90 of Montgomery, NY passed away on July 6, 2020 at home. She was born on July 6, 1930 in Manhattan. May worked as a personnel recruiter for CPC International in Fort Lee, NJ. She will be dearly missed.
Survivors include her loving husband, Donald F. Marchal at home; son, James Howard and his wife, Sandra, of Walden; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. May was predeceased by her brother, Carlton "Carl".
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, July 10th at the Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, 39 Orchard St., Walden, NY 12586. Due to current occupancy restrictions, a wait-time may apply and the wearing of facemasks is required. Services will begin at 8 p.m. at the funeral home following the visitation. Cremation will follow.
Memorial contributions may be made in May's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriners Hospital for Children.
Arrangements are entrusted to Gridley-Horan Funeral Home, Inc. For additional information or to leave the family a message of condolence, please visit www.gridleyhoran.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Gridley-Horan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Service
08:00 PM
Gridley-Horan Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gridley-Horan Funeral Home
39 Orchard St
Walden, NY 12586
(845) 778-3811
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved