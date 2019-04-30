Mayrene "Pagie" Becker

December 3, 1942 - April 28, 2019

Bloomingburg, NY

Mayrene Becker passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on April 28, 2019 after battling cancer for two- and one-half years. She was 76 years old. She was the daughter of Mayrene Williams and Henry Page Groton of Chester, Pennsylvania.

"Page" was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She came to Scotchtown from Claymont, DE in 1975, and lived in Bloomingburg since 1980. She graduated from Chester, PA High School.

"Page" met her husband, Dan in High School while roller-skating at the Great Leopard Roller Rink. She always enjoyed vacationing at the Jersey Shores and traveling with her husband and family.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Daniel; three daughters: Denise Becker of Wilmington, DE, Danielle Fratto and her husband, Mike of Greenville, New York, Laurie Anne Lewis and her husband, George of Bloomingburg, New York; three grandchildren: Michael Fratto ,Keira and Caitlyn Lewis. She is also survived by her brother, Henry "Hank" Page Groton Jr. and his wife, Jacqueline of Florida.

She is pre-deceased by her grandson, Daniel Fratto in 2012.

The family wishes to express sincere gratitude to Dr. Ferguson and his staff for their care.

Visitation will take place on Thursday, May 2 from 4 to 8 p.m. at Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, 130 Highland Avenue, Middletown, New York. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 7:30 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019