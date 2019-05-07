|
|
Meagan Elizabeth
Adams Bottiglieri
August 30, 1980 - March 31, 2019
Haines City, FL - Formerly of Ellenville, NY
Meagan Elizabeth Adams Bottiglieri, 38, of Haines City, FL, formerly of Ellenville, NY, passed away on March 31, 2019. Meagan, "MEA", was born on August 30, 1980 in Toms River, NJ. She was the daughter of Patricia L. Adams and Timothy M. Adams, Sr.
Meagan is survived by her husband, Anthony Bottiglieri; her parents; her sister, Melissa Helgesen and her husband, Eric; her brother, Timothy Adams, Jr.; as well as, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Meagan and her husband moved to Florida where she became a licensed Massage Therapist, later assisting in her husband's locksmith business.
Meagan enjoyed listening to music, reading, writing poetry, being with friends, and cuddling her fur babies, CJ and Cocoa. She will be missed by all.
Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 11th from 6 to 7 p.m. with a Celebration of her life beginning at 7 p.m. at Loucks Funeral Home, 79 N. Main St., Ellenville, NY.
In lieu of flowers please consider donating to a .
To send a personal condolence or for directions please visit www.loucksfh.com 845-647-4343.
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 7 to May 8, 2019