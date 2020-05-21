Meagan Leigh Anderson

November 10, 1992 - May 17, 2020

Florida, NY

Meagan Leigh Anderson was born November 10, 1992 to Wes and Maureen Anderson. She was a loving daughter and sister to Melissa Greiser, Ryan and Chris Anderson, and Michele and Makayla Coleman. She spent most of her life being a caretaker of others. She was employed as a private duty CNA. She was a full-time mother of two beautiful children, Anthony and Ebony. Her children were the most important to her, as well as her family. She would do anything for all of them. She suddenly passed away on May 17, 2020. She is also survived by her grandmothers, Shirley Anderson and Frances Curtin, her aunts, Dawn Anderson, Debbie Hale, and Jeanne Curtin, and her niece and nephews, Riley Greiser, Johnny Anderson, and Braedon Anderson. Meagan will be forever known for her personality, laughter, and her desire to be there for others.

Private services will be held for family at Scarr Funeral Home in Suffern, NY.

In lieu of flowers, we are asking donations to be made to the Go Fund Me page for Meagan's children.



