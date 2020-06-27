Mechthild "Hilda" Schulz
November 19, 1923 - June 18, 2020
Hamlet of Wallkill, NY
Mechthild "Hilda" Schulz, of the hamlet of Wallkill, passed peacefully on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at home with her family.
Hilda was born in Nelep, Germany on November 19, 1923 to Hedwig and Erich Dramburg. She married Alfred Schulz in Rohlsdorf, Germany on September 26, 1947. In 1955, they emigrated to the United States.
An accomplished cook, Hilda was food services manager for the Wallkill Middle School. She delighted students with her ability to turn government surplus peanut butter into treats like mock Reese's patties. After retiring from the school, she served as church sexton for the Wallkill Reformed Church where she was a faithful member for more than fifty years. Hilda was a member of the church's Women's Guild, which supports Christian ministries and the Willing Workers, which supports the church through fundraising. Though a senior citizen herself, Hilda was one of the founding members of Senior Sunrise, a church ministry that provides lunches and fellowship for seniors in the community. Hilda was renowned for her bread pudding, which always drew a crowd when it was on the menu. Although best known for her cooking and baking skills, Hilda was also an avid gardener and a talented seamstress and knitter. Her first grandchild, Adele, adored her Oma. She used her skills as a registered nurse to care for Hilda as her health declined, faithfully checking in on her daily on the way to and from work. They had an extraordinary bond.
Hilda was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and beloved Oma. She is survived by and will be greatly missed by her sons, Detlef (Deborah) and Claus (Mary); her grandchildren: Adele (Jeremy Backofen) Schulz, Michael (Marisol) Tiffany, and Alexandra (Sean) Williams; her great-grandchildren: Alden Backofen, and Avery and Hayden Williams. Hilda is also survived by a sister, Gisela Wenzel, and brother, Heinz Dramburg; and several nieces and nephews, all of Germany.
In addition to her parents, Hilda was predeceased by her husband, Alfred, and a sister, Nora Dramburg.
To honor Hilda's wishes, private arrangements were made. A memorial service will be held at a later date. The family wishes to thank Hospice of Orange and Sullivan County for their kindness and support.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Hilda's name to The Wallkill Reformed Church, PO Box 54, Wallkill, NY 12589 or Hospice of Orange and Sullivan County, 800 Stony Brook Court Newburgh, NY 12550.
Arrangements were made by Millspaugh-Ronk-Tighe Funeral Home, in Wallkill, NY; for condolences please visit wallkillfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.