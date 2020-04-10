|
|
Melanie J. Lanc
August 31, 1942 - April 4, 2020
Circleville, NY
Melanie J. Lanc, a retired longtime Village Clerk and Treasurer for the Village of Washingtonville, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2020 surrounded by her family at her home in beautiful surroundings. She was 77 years old.
The daughter of Melvin and Ann Hannema Cox, she was born in Goshen on August 31, 1942. Melanie was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Melanie and John were married on the grounds of the Mohonk Mountain House on June 2, 1989 and returned there every year to celebrate their anniversary. One of Melanie's greatest pleasures was travelling the world. However, her most favored vacation was camping and canoeing in the wilderness of the Algonquin Park, Ontario, Canada, portaging from one lake to another, enjoying the sights and sounds of loons and moose. She also loved sailing and scuba diving in Caribbean Sea, skiing, working and gardening around her home. She loved the holidays; the house would be decorated for all of them. And especially loved celebrating them with family and friends. The more the merrier. Her holidays were full of laughter and love. On Melanie's necklace was her motto "Live, Love, Laugh" and she lived by that. She experienced life to the fullest, sharing her joy with others and travelling with friends. Melanie was described as a kind, happy, energetic person, always willing to lend a helping hand, a positive influence, a mentor, an inspiration to many people, a breath of fresh air, making a huge difference in many lives. She will be missed.
Melanie was a member of the Lenten Sewing Club supporting the pediatric unit of Horton Hospital, a life member of the Orange Regional Medical Center Auxiliary, a life member and past president of The Middletown Garden Lovers' Club, a member of the Citizens Reunited to Overcome Cancer and a gardening volunteer on Bannerman Island for thirteen years.
Survivors include her loving husband, John; daughter, Christine Nelson of Walden, NY; son, Donald Roberts, Jr. of Cornwall, NY; stepdaughter, Zorka Lancova of Czech Republic; stepson, John R. Lanc of Dingmans Ferry, PA; daughter-in-law, Arlene Ruggiero of New Windsor, NY; grandsons, Nicholas H. Nelson, Dylan H. Roberts, Dan Kucera; granddaughter, Heather L. Blair; great grandchildren, Colby and Grady Blair; sisters, Cheryl Schuck of Richmond, IN, Nancy Brown of Wilmington, NC; sister-in-law, Irena Griffin of Montgomery, TX; nephews, Jeffery Cramer of Branson, MO, Daniel and James Leahy of Washingtonville, NY; niece, Rita Lewis of Greensfork, IN; cousins, Phillip Haakmester of Middletown, NY, Mary Lou Cortright of Seaside, CA, Kristen LaPointe of Otego, NY and many friends.
A gathering of family and friends will be held in the summertime when the sun is shining, the flowers are blooming, and we can celebrate Melanie's life that made such a huge difference to so many people.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Citizens Reunited to Overcome Cancer (CROC), PO Box 860, New Hampton, NY 10958.
Arrangements have been made under the direction of Applebee-McPhillips Funeral Home, Inc., www.applebee-mcphillips.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020