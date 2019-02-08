|
|
Melchiorre "Gino" Frontera
January 11, 1938 - February 6, 2019
Newburgh, New York
Melchiorre "Gino" Frontera, 81, beloved husband, father and grandfather, joined the Lord Wednesday, February 6, 2019. The son of the late Salvatore and Yolanda (Fazio) Frontera, he was born in Scalea, Calabria, Italy on January 11, 1938.
Gino started his own business as a carpenter and furniture repair and refinisher, and built his own home from the ground up. When later in life he hurt his back, he went back to school, attending New Paltz State University where he received his Bachelor's Degree in Education. He retired from Fishkill Correctional where he taught his trade as a carpenter, and was also a teacher for Newburgh Schools. Gino was a Eucharistic minister and was a member of the Plattekill Rod & Gun Club. He enjoyed fishing, drawing (he was an excellent artist) and spending time with his family. He was an amazing selfless man that would do everything and anything for anybody.
Gino is survived by his dear wife Valeri (Gazzola) Frontera; children: John (Nancy) Frontera of Newburgh, Joseph (Robert) Frontera of Baltimore, MD, Anthony (Cindy) Frontera and Maria (Richard) Rahuba all of Newburgh; siblings: Joe Frontera of GA and Anthony Frontera of Binghamton, NY; grandchildren: Matthew and Ashleigh Rahuba and Gianna and Giovanni Frontera.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 pm on Sunday, February 10 at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave. Newburgh. Mass will be held at 10 am Monday at Our Lady of the Lake, with burial following in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to the . To send a personal condolence please visit www.brooksfh.com or call (845) 561-8300.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2019