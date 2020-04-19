|
Melissa Ann "Mel" Moser
December 15, 1974 - April 14, 2020
Middletown, NY
Melissa Ann "Mel" Puzio Moser, 45 of Middletown NY, passed away unexpectedly at home on April 14, 2020.
Melissa is survived by her husband at home, Robert Moser of Middletown; her father, Robert Puzio of Gardner, NY; her two sons of which she loved very much, Robert Puzio and William Stott, both of Garner, NY and her three precious grandchildren: Liliana Puzio of Highland, NY, Violet and Xander Puzio, both of New Paltz, NY. Other survivors include Uncle Pat and Aunt Connie of Coral Gables, FL, Uncle Tarin and Aunt Cindi of Texas, Aunt Elin and Uncle John of Long Island, NY; as well as numerous cousins throughout New York State.
Melissa was born in Brookhaven Hospital in Patchogue, NY to Robert and Carla Puzio on December 15, 1974. She worked and was a member of the Middletown Elk's Lodge #1097. A bartender for several years, Melissa made many friends at the lodge as well as everywhere she went. She will be greatly missed.
Melissa was predeceased by her mother, Carla Johannessen; her grandmother "Nanny" Josephine Amato and Uncle John Puzio, all of which she missed tremendously.
As a result of the current pandemic, services will be private. Burial will be at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Cottage St., Middletown. A Celebration of Melissa's Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements were entrusted to Martinez-Morse Funeral Home. Messages of condolences may be left at www.DeWittFH.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020