Melissa Dawn Lagrange
March 22, 1970 - October 19, 2020
Liberty, NY
Melissa "Missy" Dawn Lagrange of Liberty passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was 50.
She was the daughter of Sharron Murray (Jones) and Desmond Groft, born on March 22, 1970 in Westminster, MD.
More than anything, Missy loved her family and the Lord Jesus Christ. Her time on earth was spent sharing her love, her love of Jesus, her art and creativity. Missy was a kind person that would give the shirt off her back. Missy has touched many hearts. Not a person who has ever met her, has forgotten her. Her faith gave not only her strength but also the ones around her.
"Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever." Psalms 23:6. Missy was loved by everyone; her gentle loving outlook will be deeply missed.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory devoted husband of 27 years, Mark Lagrange; siblings: Sarah Murray and her companion, Don, Jennifer Murray and her companion, Paul, Amanda Murray and her companion, Ralph; her nieces and nephews, Steven Smith and Allison Cefalo and a host of friends; her mother, Sharron Murray (Jones) of Deer Park, her father Desmond Groft of Pennsylvania.
"The LORD shall preserve thee from all evil: he shall preserve thy soul."
"The LORD shall preserve thy going out and thy coming in from this time forth, and even for evermore."Psalms 121:7-8
A memorial service will be held at Noon on Friday, October 30 at Lighthouse Ministries, 5 Triangle Road, Liberty, NY 12754. Pastors Rich and Kathie Ienuso will officiate.
Arrangements are under the care of Colonial-Ramsay Funeral Home; for information 292-7160 or visit www.colonialfamilyfuneralhomes.com