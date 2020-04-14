|
|
Merici McDermott Ullrich
February 15, 1930 - April 12, 2020
Otisville, NY
Merici McDermott Ullrich, a lifelong area resident, entered into rest on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at the Valley View Center, Goshen, NY. She was 90 years of age. The daughter of the late James and Bridget Flynn McDermott, she was born on February 15, 1930 in Cornwall Bridge, CT. Merici was the namesake of her aunt, Sister Angela Merici of the Dominican Order.
Merici retired as a Microbiologist for the NYCDOH Anti-Toxin Lab in Otisville. She was a member of the Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in Otisville and a member of their Altar Rosary Society. Merici was also a member of the Mt. Hope Seniors and the S.E.I.U. Local 1199.
Survivors include her children: James G. Ullrich and his wife, Denise of Middletown, NY, Brigette A. Ullrich and her husband, Daniel Williams of Truxton, NY, and Maire R. Ullrich and her husband, Kevin Demarest of Slate Hill, NY; her seven grandchildren: Johanna O'Keeffe of Pound Ridge, NY, Brita Vitello of Natick, MA, Anna Williams of Truxton, NY, Rose Williams of Yuba City, CA, Nora Williams of Washington D.C., Dermott Demarest of Slate Hill, NY and Onoria Demarest of Slate Hill, NY; her five great grandchildren: Veronica, Owain, Teresa, Finn and James; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Merici was predeceased by her husband, Joseph F. Ullrich; her son, Joseph James Ullrich; her sisters, Rose (Charles) Thomas and Mary Grace (Frank Paul) Killian and brothers, Patrick (Joe) Joseph (Claire) McDermott and John Francis McDermott.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, private graveside services will take place at the Holy Name Cemetery in Otisville, NY with Reverend Michael Palazzo officiating. A Memorial Mass will scheduled and announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions in Merici's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020