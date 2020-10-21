Merrell W. McNair

April 2, 1954 - October 7, 2020

Wallkill, NY

Beloved Son, Father, Brother, Uncle and Friend.

On Wednesday October 7, 2020 Merrell unexpectedly passed away at Peekskill Hospital due to heart complications.

Born April 2, 1954 in Peekskill, NY, where he grew up creating friendships and long lasting personal connections, Merrell was the son of Dessie Weston and the late Wilson McNair.

Merrell is survived by his children: one daughter, Shannon McNair, three sons: Shawn McNair, Christopher McNair and Korey McNair; two stepdaughters, Shantel and Nicole Amodei; as well as 11 grandchildren.

Merrell was was known for his love of many things from fishing, boating, jujitsu, basketball, painting and drawing and most importantly his love and collection of classic vinyl music. If you had the pleasure of knowing Merrell, you know he had a caring heart and thoughtful presence was easy going and connected with people wherever he went.

We all cherish the time we were given with him and Merrell will be dearly missed but his memory will live on forever.

Mr. McNair will have a Walk Through from 2 to 7 p.m., Thursday, October 22 at Rhodes Funeral Home Chapel, 43 Fairview Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY. (Face Mask and Social Distancing REQUIRED). Interment will be on Saturday, October 24 at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Southern Pines, NC 28387.

Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home, 259 Walsh Ave., New Windsor, NY.



