|
|
Merri-Lynn Reed Ecker
December 20, 1961 - August 13, 2019
Middletown, NY
Merri-Lynn Reed Ecker of Middletown, N.Y. a former Nursing Aide at Orange Regional Medical Center and a lifelong resident of the area, passed away on August 13, 2019. She was 57.
The daughter of the late Nelson Reed and Beverly Gerow Hanes, she was born on December 20, 1961 in Middletown, New York.
She was a graduate of Middletown High School Class of 1979.
Merri-Lynn was a kind person. She loved spending time with her family. Years past Merri-Lynn enjoyed playing in a Pool League and being with friends, especially her longtime friend Scott. Merri-Lynn was a devoted daughter to her mother Beverly. She and Beverly spent many hours together watching their favorite television shows. Merri-Lynn took loving care of her mother until her passing.
Survivors include her brothers: Nelson Reed and his wife, Carol; Randi Reed and his wife, Erika all of Middletown and Brian Reed and his wife, Vicki of Greenville; her nieces and nephews: Sara Drake (AJ), Kyle (Christine), Corey (Liz), Justin, Rachel (Dana), Colin and Jessica Reed; her great nephews and nieces: James, Kylie, Olivia and Dean.
Visitation hours will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 6 to 8 P.M. at the Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc., 72 West Main St. Middletown, NY.
Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements by Ralston-Lippincott-Hasbrouck-Ingrassia Funeral Home, Inc. 343-6023 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019