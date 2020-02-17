|
Michael A. Snowden
May 22, 1966 - February 11, 2020
Monticello, NY
Michael Alexander Snowden of Monticello, a heavy motor equipment operator for the Town of Thompson, and lifelong resident of the area, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. He was 53.
The son of Levon "Bo" Snowden and the late Mary Hooks Snowden, he was born May 22, 1966 in Monticello.
Michael who loved to be called "Mike Nice" was a great man who touched many lives. To Michael, family was everything and he made sure of that. Michael loved to lend a helping hand no matter who or what it was. Michael believed life was about spreading love and positivity, and as his family we will continue to do that. Rest in Peace our Angel.
He is survived by his wife: JoAnn Ray Snowden; their children: Satanya Snowden (Daryl), Michael Snowden II, and Taneka Snowden; five grandchildren: Caevion Fowler, Caeden Fowler, Saniya Santos, Ayva Snowden and Camila Snowden; his father Levon "Bo" Snowden; three brothers: Levon Snowden Jr. (Ella), John Snowden and Robert Snowden (Juanita); two sisters: Mary Hopkins and Mamie Ward (Kenneth); sister in law Shirley Snowden; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to his mother Mary, he was predeceased by a brother Mack Snowden, a sister in law Dorothy Snowden, a niece Terrina Lynn Snowden.
His funeral service will be held at noon on Saturday, February 22nd at the Unity Mission Temple/Pentecostal House of Prayer Church, 6 Holmes Street in Monticello, NY. Viewing will be at the church from 10 a.m. to the time of the service. Burial will follow at Rock Ridge Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the direction of the VanInwegen-Kenny, Inc. Funeral Home of Monticello NY; for additional information or to send an online condolence, please visit www.kennyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020