|
|
Michael B Barnofsky
January 31, 1955 - August 28, 2019
Monticello, NY
It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of Michael Barnofsky, 64 of Monticello. Michael was born January 31, 1955, in Brooklyn, NY. He was a 1973 graduate of Benjamin Cardozo High School in Bayside, Queens. Michael was a standout athlete in high school, representing Cardozo in both basketball and baseball. He went on to play Division I baseball on an athletic scholarship at Long Island University in Brooklyn. Upon graduation, Michael began a 33-year career in the New York State Department of Corrections, retiring in 2015.
Michael is predeceased by his wife, Boni Barnofsky, and his parents Rhoda and Stanley "George" Barnofksy. He leaves behind his sons, Reed Barnofsky of Monticello and Gavin Schwarz and his wife, Jill, of Simsbury, CT, and his three beloved grandchildren, Zakary, Noah and Jenna, also of Simsbury. He will also be dearly missed by his sisters, Robin Rittenhouse and her husband Dean, of Owego, NY, and Lisa Clark and her husband, Marty, of East Meadow, NY, and all his cousins, nieces and nephews.
Michael's greatest joy in life was Boni. They lived and loved until her passing in 2018. Some of his most cherished memories were of their sons, with whom he shared his love of all things sports and music. As an avid fan of harness racing, there were few things that brought him more excitement than post time. Although he loved to hit the Pick-3, he loved matching wits with his dear friend Andrew even more.
Michael's family wishes to thank Dr. Robert Dinsmore and the staff of Orange Regional Medical Center Oncology Unit for all their care and compassion. Reed and Gavin also wish to thank Mike and Brenda Cohn, Roe and Mario Marcellino and Roe and Joe "Pokey" Romano for their unwavering friendship and support through these difficult times. These are remarkable people.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3rd at Temple Sholom, 5 Dillion Rd, Monticello, NY 12701.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Temple Sholom, P.O. Box 664, Monticello, NY 12701.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Joseph N. Garlick Funeral Home - Monticello; "Honorably Serving the Tri-County Jewish Community for 70 Years" 845-794-7474 or www.josephngarlickfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Aug. 30 to Sept. 1, 2019