Michael "Mickey" Burkoski
November 19, 1935 - August 27, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Michael "Mickey" Burkoski, born and currently residing in Newburgh, retired Physical Education teacher at NFA and Basketball coach, entered into rest on Thursday August 27, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Newburgh. He was 84.
The son of the late Wasyl and Mary Karas Burkoski, he was born on November 19, 1935 in Newburgh. He was in the army/national guard for a short period of time. "Coach" attended Manhattan College where he lettered in both division 1 basketball and baseball. He was later inducted into the Manhattan College Hall of Fame. He received his bachelor's degree.
The family states, "Dad was a lover of sports and more social than he realized, he loved people and they tended to love him too. He was devoted to his loving wife Linda Wilkin Burkoski and they were fortunate to celebrate over 51 years of marriage prior to her passing late 2011."
Michael will be dearly missed by his surviving children: Diane and husband, Ron Case, Beth and husband, Chris Dombrowski, John and wife, Amy Burkoski, Mary and husband, Brian Cole, and Jennifer and husband, Don Nimsger. He also has nine grandchildren; three step grandchildren and many nephews and nieces who will miss him dearly.
He was pre-deceased by his brother, John and his wife, Fortune Burkoski, sister, Ann and husband, William Ciaccio, and sister, Pearl Burkoski.
A public Mass of Christian Burial will be celebratedat 10 a.m., Tuesday, September 1st St. Francis Church, 145 Benkard Ave, in Newburgh. A private procession will follow to Cedar Hill Mausoleum, Newburgh.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations on "Mickey's" behalf may be sent to Michael and Linda's favorite charity – St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, www.stjude.org
.
A future "celebration of life" will take place for Michael TBD. To send a personal condolence please visit www.Brooksfh.com
or call 845-561-8300.