Michael C. Donatelli


1988 - 2020
Michael C. Donatelli Obituary
Michael C. Donatelli
July 15, 1988 - March 28, 2020
Greenwood Lake, NY
Michael C. Donatelli of Greenwood Lake, New York passed away on March 28,2020 in St. Anthony's Community Hospital in Warwick, NY. He was 31.
The son of Robert and Rene' Donato Donatelli, he was born on July 15, 1988 in Warwick, NY.
Michael worked construction in the Orange County area.
Survivors include his parents, Robert and Rene' Donatelli at home; his brothers: Nicholas of New York City and Robert Jr. of South Carolina; his maternal grandmother, Veronica Donato and his cousins, aunts and uncles and many friends.
Private Services were held on Thursday April 2, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial was in Warwick Cemetery Warwick, New York.
Arrangements by Strong Basile Funeral Home, Inc. 477-8240 or www.ocfuneralhomes.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
