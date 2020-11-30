1/
December 19, 1947 - November 25, 2020
Eldred, NY
Michael C. Traver, of Eldred, NY a retired Electrician/Plumber for Sullivan County DPW and a lifelong resident of the area, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at home. The son of the late John and Pearl (Jensen) Traver, he was born December 19, 1947, in Callicoon, NY. He was 72 years old.
Michael was a member of Barryville United Methodist Church, Barryville, NY.
Michael was married to Leona (Kosek) Traver, she survives. They were married for 43 years. Michael was a US Navy Veteran. He was a member of the Yulan Fire Department.
A family statement reads: "Michael was a devoted and loving husband, brother and uncle. He loved the Delaware River Valley. He enjoyed gardening and working in his yard. He will be greatly missed by his family."
He is survived by his wife, Leona; brother, John Traver Jr. and his wife, Louise of Rockhill, NY; sister, Joan Brown of Clarence, NY; six nephews and nieces: Ellen Laporte, Ron Brown, John Traver III, Tom Traver, Elizabeth McKean and Patrick Traver; and many great nephews and great nieces.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Harrison Rasmussen Funeral Home Barryville, NY. 845-557-8010

Published in Times Herald-Record from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Harrison-Rasmussen Funeral Home
Rte 97
Barryville, NY 12719
(845) 557-8010
