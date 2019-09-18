|
Michael Charles D'Elia
August 26, 1954 - September 15, 2019
Newburgh, NY
Michael Charles D'Elia, age 65 of Newburgh, NY, entered peacefully into eternal rest on Sunday, September 15, 2019 surrounded by loved ones, following a short yet courageous battle with cancer.
The son of Anna (Paciollo) D'Elia and the late Charles D'Elia. He was born on August 26, 1954 at the Bronx Union Hospital. After graduating from high school in Rockland County he worked as a dedicated New York State DOT employee for 39 years.
He was a strong willed, hardworking, loving and caring husband, father, brother and son. He was always willing to drop everything he was doing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He loved his years riding his Harley as a member of True Colors Motorcycle Club as well as the Outriders Motorcycle Club. In recent years he has come to love the sport of fishing and became an executive board member with the Orange Lake Fish & Game Club.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary (Beth) (Ringlehan) D'Elia; daughter, Casey (D'Elia) Cracolici and her husband, Vincent J. Cracolici; son, Michael J. D'Elia; mother, Anna (Paciollo) D'Elia; sister, Barbara (D'Elia) Hardman; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Sunday, September 22 from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. and a service will be held on Monday, September 23 at 11 a.m. at Hudson Valley Funeral Home, 239 Quassaick Ave., New Windsor, NY 12553.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the incredible caregivers of the White Plains Cancer Center for their compassion, patience and assistance during this difficult time.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019