Michael D. Brown
April 21, 1947 - August 14, 2019
San Francisco, CA - Formerly of Liberty, NY
Michael D. Brown of San Francisco, CA, formerly of Liberty, NY, an art dealer, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at his home. He was 72.
The son of the late Vincent D. and Rose M. Kurpil Brown, he was born April 21, 1947 in Liberty, New York.
Survivors include his sister, Linda Pollack of Parksville, NY; and one nephew, David Pollack of Parksville, NY.
Graveside services and burial will be private in the Liberty Cemetery, Liberty, NY.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Harris Funeral Home, West St. at Buckley, Liberty, NY 845-292-0001 or www.Harris-FH.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019