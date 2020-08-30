Michael D. Grieco II
May 10, 1966 - August 28, 2020
Newburgh, NY
Michael D. Grieco II, 54 of Newburgh, NY entered into rest on August 28, 2020 surrounded by his family and friends, after a short illness.
Michael was born on May 10, 1966 to Dominick and Julia (Loparco) Grieco, who predeceased him. Michael was a 1984 graduate of Newburgh Free Academy where he studied auto mechanics and then went on to dedicate his life to the 3rd generation family business, Grieco's Service Station, which was started in 1937. He always had a passion to serve his community and in 1985, joined the Cronomer Valley Fire Department. He went on to become chief (1999-2002) and Fire Commissioner (2002-2016), with which he took immense pride. Michael was an avid NASCAR fan, enjoyed going out to dinner, bowling, playing cornhole, being the best "Unkie" to Tristan and most of all, spending time with his beloved family.
Michael is survived by his loving wife, Susan (Brichter), whom he married on May 27, 1989; his daughters: Lindsay (Daniel) Fischer, Haley (David) and Mikayla Grieco; his grandson, pride and joy: Michael Fischer; sisters: Lori (Kevin) Ostrander and Dawn Grieco; mother-in-law: Patricia Brichter; sister-in-law: Diane (Anthony) Esposito; nephew: Richard (Beth) McKnight; nieces: Taylor and Lily McKnight, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1st, at Brooks Funeral Home, 481 Gidney Ave., Newburgh, with a Firematic service at 7 p.m. Please be advised due to NYS regulations regarding limited capacity, a wait time may be necessary, and masks are required at all times. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 2nd at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Newburgh. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, New Windsor.
We want to thank Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall Hospital and The Cronomer Valley Fire Department for their amazing support and care during this difficult time.
Donations can be made in Mike's honor to CVFD, 296 North Plank Rd., Newburgh, NY 12550.
