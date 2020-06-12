Michael D. Quinn
May 13, 1957 - June 8, 2020
Blooming Grove, NY
Michael David Quinn, a longtime resident of the area, passed away on Monday, June 8, 2020 at his home in Blooming Grove, NY after a brave battle with cancer. He was 63. He was born May 13, 1957 in Bronx, NY, the son of the late David P. Quinn and the late AnnaMae Quinn.
He was a loving father and really enjoyed being with his children and taking them skiing and vacationing to the New Jersey shore. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He also enjoyed motocross and supercross. He was an electrician for IBEW Local Union 363 for more than 30 years.
Michael is survived by his two sons, Matthew and Stephen Quinn and daughter, Jacqueline Quinn, all residing in Bloomingburg, NY; his sisters: Anne Marie Ward and husband David of Goshen, NY, Eileen DeStefano and husband Albert of Blooming Grove, NY, Kathleen Dunn of Chester, NY, Patricia McGregor and husband William of Bloomingburg, NY, and brother, James Quinn and wife Dianna of Middletown, NY. Michael is also survived by nephews: Brian DeStefano, David Ward, Ryan Quinn, Sean McGregor, and Jonathan Dunn; nieces: Marie Yonnone, Danielle DeVito, Caitlin Ward, Christie McGregor, Paige Quinn, and Erin Dunn. He is also predeceased by his brother-in-law, Michael Dunn.
Due to COVID-19, a private service was held at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush Funeral Home in Monroe, and the family plans to have a Celebration of Life for Michael at a future date.
The family would like to thank Dr. Dinsmore and Crystal Run Oncology as well as Memorial Sloan Kettering.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.