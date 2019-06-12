|
Michael "Mike" De Angelis
May 1, 1961 - June 9, 2019
Chester, NY
Early Sunday morning our beloved brother and uncle took the "Stairway to Heaven" in classic Zeppelin style.
Michael "Mike" De Angelis, age 58, of Chester, NY, passed away June 9, 2019 at Orange Regional Medical Center, Middletown, NY.
Born May 1, 1961 to the late Anthony "Turk" and the late Alice (Alex) De Angelis.
He is survived by his siblings: Connie Winters and husband, Gene of Chester, Joseph De Angelis and wife, Catherine of Chester, Catherine "Angie" Styles and husband, Kenneth of Upper Marlboro, MD, John De Angelis and wife, Dede of Slate Hill and William De Angelis and wife, Carol of Chester; aunts, uncles and numerous cousins. He was the proud uncle of Gabrielle, Maryalice, Chester, Kaitlyn, Christopher, Billy and Thomas.
Mike was a 1979 graduate of John S. Burke Cath. HS and was employed by McDermott in Bloomfield, NJ as a communications technician for over 25 years. He was a lifetime member of Walton Engine and Hose as well as past Captain and past President.
Mike loved the Yankees, Rangers and Giants. He enjoyed all sports and played in many leagues: golf and bowling, but especially softball as pitcher with his workmates and local teams. He was a huge Civil War buff and was planning to visit Gettysburg this summer. 1930's slapstick comedies were his favorite entertainment. He also loved family time and planned the De Angelis Family reunion this summer in Monroe.
Christmas was always special with Mike playing Santa and passing out gifts. He loved to cook and was generous with his time and talents. "Mike the Bar-B-Que King" was available to family and community alike. His attitude was always "no problem" or "I'm working on it". Recently he was approached and inquired about his working the "fish-fry". His immediate response was "I know. I already took off from work!" As an end, Mike was a selfless, great guy who will be missed by all who knew him.
Visitation will be Friday, June 14 from 4:00pm-8:00pm with firematic services at 7:00pm, and also Saturday, June 15 from 9:00am-10:30am at Donovan's Funeral Home Inc., 82 South Church Street, Goshen, NY
The Funeral will be held 10:30am, Saturday, June 15, at Donovan Funeral Home with Fr. John officiating, followed by burial at St. Columba Cemetery, Chester, NY
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Walton Engine and Hose, or your local Humane Society.
Arrangements under the care of Donovan Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Times Herald-Record from June 12 to June 13, 2019