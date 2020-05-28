Michael Dineen
November 19, 1938 - May 23, 2020
Middletown, NY
Michael "Mehow" Dineen, 81 of Middletown, NY, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2020. Mike was born on November 19, 1938, the son of the late Russell and Rose Dineen of Goshen, NY.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 59 years, high school sweetheart and love of his life, Ann (Smith); son, Michael (Maryellen) Dineen of Midland, MI, daughter, Mary (Michael) Dodd of Middletown, NY, and son, Patrick (Lori) Dineen of Middletown, NY; five grandchildren, Erin Dineen, Annie Dineen, Kelly Dineen, Patrick Dineen and Kathryn Dineen along with two great grandchildren, Sage and River Wingo; and his sister, Karen Holm of Long Island. Mike is happily reunited with his parents; his brother, Terry Dineen and his cherished in-laws, Vincent and Margaret Smith.
Mike attended St. John's High School in Goshen and was an accomplished tool and die maker for 43 years, beginning his career at Kieley & Mueller in Middletown and retiring from NKR Precision in Harriman, NY. His work could be found in things as far and wide as the Apollo space missions, the U.S. Mint, and millions of tiny, shiny sequins that Daddy's "Little Ladybug" Mary, decorated the driveway with. Mike was the City of Middletown election voting machine programmer, responsible for setting up all voting machines from 1964 to 1984, and he taught machinist classes at Orange County Community College from 1984 to 1990. He was the consummate do-it-yourselfer, tinkerer, and Joe-fix-it. If you knew him, he probably fixed something of yours. Mike also enjoyed muzzle loading (past member of Temple Hill Muzzle Loading Association), steam locomotives, and to those close to him he was admirably known as a builder of authentically scaled, replica, operational cannons. However, his role as Santa was legendary in the family.
Mike was a humble man with a big heart, incorrigible sense of humor, never ending stories to tell, and endless laughs to share. He was a great husband, father, friend and buddy to all his children's friends, and his home was open to all. He was proud of and loved his family deeply, and will be greatly missed. Until we meet again, love you Pop.
At his request, no services will be held.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cornelius, Dodd & Connell Funeral Home, Middletown, NY. To send a condolence to the family please visit www.connellfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from May 28 to May 29, 2020.