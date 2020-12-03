Michael DiRenzo

November 28, 2020

Williamsburg, Virginia

Michael Angelo DiRenzo, 72, of Williamsburg, passed away on November 28, 2020.

Michael served in the U.S. Navy where he received the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with the Combat Action Ribbon. He was a graduate on the University of San Diego and went on to become and Accountant working for the Federal Government in the Department of Defense.

Michael enjoyed golfing with his friends, watching sports, especially the Mets, Jets, and Notre Dame teams. He also enjoyed all the events held in Williamsburg, VA.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Loretta DiRenzo; sister, Diane Van Fleet; and brother, Patrick DiRenzo. He is survived by his wife, Barbara DiRenzo.

He will be missed very much.



