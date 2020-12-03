1/1
Michael DiRenzo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael DiRenzo
November 28, 2020
Williamsburg, Virginia
Michael Angelo DiRenzo, 72, of Williamsburg, passed away on November 28, 2020.
Michael served in the U.S. Navy where he received the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with the Combat Action Ribbon. He was a graduate on the University of San Diego and went on to become and Accountant working for the Federal Government in the Department of Defense.
Michael enjoyed golfing with his friends, watching sports, especially the Mets, Jets, and Notre Dame teams. He also enjoyed all the events held in Williamsburg, VA.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Loretta DiRenzo; sister, Diane Van Fleet; and brother, Patrick DiRenzo. He is survived by his wife, Barbara DiRenzo.
He will be missed very much.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Herald-Record from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory
4124 Ironbound Road
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 229-3822
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bucktrout Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved