Michael E. Power
January 26, 1965 - April 11, 2019
Formerly of Monroe, NY
On April 11th, Michael Power, 54 years young, passed away unexpectedly in a Florida hospital of complications resulting from an on-going illness.
In addition to family in Kings & Orange counties, Mike leaves behind 2 daughters, Hannah, 17, Cecelia, 15, their mother Madeline, of Slate Hill, NY, brother, Andrew Power and his wife Sheri, nieces, Kylie and Shannon and nephews Zachary and Alex, all from Little Falls, NJ.
A family statement reads: "Mike will be remembered as a charismatic, free-wheeling spirit, quick to make friends in any setting, and somewhat skilled on a sand volleyball court.
Enthusiastic about his primary loves, his children, music, the outdoors and graphic design, Mike made his own way in a path that took him from the streets of Brooklyn, to Round Lake Avenue, Hollywood and beyond.
His passion for acting was evident and we can only imagine if Monroe had a more vibrant independent film scene, if we would be eulogizing the next Jeff Bridges – for these qualities, his humor and more Mike will be remembered (& missed) by friends and family.
With them in mind, please consider a donation to assist Mike's family, particularly as they grieve and imagine a future without their beloved father, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend.
All proceeds from this request will finance the costs of Mike's interment & services with any balance forwarded to the children, Hannah & Cecelia. Rest in peace, Michael."
Memorial contributions may be made at Mike's GoFundMe page https://www.gofundme.com/michael-power039s-funeral-expenses
Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 18th at Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home, 117 Maple Avenue, Monroe, NY 10950. A Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home, Friday April 19th at 11:00 a.m. Cremation will follow at Cedar Hill Crematory in Middle Hope, NY.
Arrangements by Smith, Seaman & Quackenbush, Inc. Funeral Home 845-782-8185 www.ssqfuneralhome.com
Published in Times Herald-Record from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019